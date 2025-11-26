Nightingale Health Oyj: Terveystalo and Nightingale Health deepen strategic partnership - preventive healthcare available to all Terveystalo customers in Finland

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | November 26, 2025 at 11:00:00 EET

Terveystalo and Nightingale Health expand long-term collaboration with a new strategic agreement, bringing Nightingale Health's pioneering blood analysis technology to all Terveystalo customers. The partnership aims to strengthen disease prevention and make proactive health an integral part of everyday healthcare. To date, more than 200,000 Finns have already received Nightingale test results as part of their occupational health checks.

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventive health, and Finland's largest health service company Terveystalo have signed a new agreement that significantly deepens the strategic partnership between the two companies, advancing innovative healthcare. The new agreement builds on the partnership established in 2021 and extends the use of Nightingale Health's analysis to all Terveystalo customer segments.



Nightingale Health's blood analysis is based on a single blood sample and provides disease risk assessments for multiple chronic diseases with one test. To date, more than 200,000 Finns have received Nightingale test results as part of Terveystalo's occupational health checks. Since 2024, the analysis has been included in occupational health services, and the newly signed agreement now makes it available to all customers.

"Preventive health is at the core of Terveystalo's operations. Collaboration with an innovative technology company has provided our customers with unique insight into their own health and health promotion. Terveystalo and Nightingale share a vision of transferring the focus even more strongly toward disease prevention. This new agreement strengthens our preventive services and enables broader adoption of scalable and cost-effective methods in clinical practice," says Ilse Rauhaniemi, MD, Medical Director of Preventive Health Care and Obesity Care, Terveystalo.



"Our work with Terveystalo has shown that prevention can be integrated into daily care for hundreds of thousands of people. Expanding this partnership allows us to extend that impact across all customers of Terveystalo, making proactive health a standard part of healthcare delivery," says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder, Nightingale Health.

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in Finland and Sweden. We aim to create fluent, caring, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialized care, and well-being services for corporates, private individuals, and public sector customers. Our digital services are accessible 24/7. We also offer our services in approximately 360 clinics, including 17 hospitals in Finland. In Sweden we offer occupational health services in approximately 140 units. Terveystalo is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

In 2024, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers in Finland, with around 7.6 million customer appointments. Terveystalo employs approximately 15,000 healthcare and other professionals.

www.terveystalo.com

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

At Nightingale Health, we believe there is a way to make healthcare better for everyone. We can reduce costs for payers and ease the burden on healthcare professionals while helping people live long and healthy lives. This is possible by introducing a healthcare logic built on prevention, where the aim is to reduce the number of sick people. That is why we have created the Nightingale Health Check. With every blood sample, we make better healthcare possible for everyone.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 900 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

Image Attachments

Nightingale Health