Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health enables access to world's largest metabolomics dataset through UK Biobank collaboration

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), the global leader in metabolomics and pioneer in disease risk detection, announces that the full set of metabolic biomarker data it has generated for UK Biobank is now being made available to researchers. This release marks the first time that the complete metabolic profiles of all 500,000 UK Biobank participants are accessible for scientific use worldwide.

While a subset of the data has been available to researchers, the final batch was released on 20 November 2025, unlocking the full potential of this globally unique dataset for advancing health research.

"This collaboration has enabled a level of scientific scrutiny and medical evidence that no other company in the world has achieved," said Jeffrey Barrett, Chief Scientific Officer at Nightingale Health. "Our technology is already in national-scale use in private healthcare and we've announced a pilot with public healthcare, and this milestone further accelerates our mission to transform preventive health globally."

UK Biobank is the world's most comprehensive source of health data, widely used by researchers to advance understanding of human health and disease. With over 2.8 million blood samples analysed to date and more than 900 scientific publications leveraging its technology, Nightingale Health has established itself as the global gold standard in population studies and large biobanks.

"These metabolomic data represent the next link in the chain of UK Biobank's unparalleled data offering to scientists seeking to improve public health. When combined with the genetic, proteomic and imaging information, these data open up a new dimension of discovery, allowing scientists to study the combined effects of genes, proteins and environmental factors on our health, providing us with new insights into the real-time state of a patient," said Professor Sir Rory Collins, Principal Investigator and Chief Executive of UK Biobank.

This strategic partnership underscores Nightingale Health's role as a front-runner in preventive health, with its proprietary metabolomics platform already deployed in national healthcare to detect early risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and liver disease. By enabling earlier detection and deeper understanding of chronic diseases, Nightingale Health continues to shape the future of global healthcare.

