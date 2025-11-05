Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health partners with Alamar Biosciences to expand its unique multiomics offering with ultra-sensitive proteomics for brain health

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | November 05, 2025 at 12:50:00 EET

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and global leader in metabolomics, announces a strategic partnership with Alamar Biosciences to integrate cutting-edge brain health proteomics into its multiomics portfolio. This collaboration enables comprehensive multiomics analysis from a single blood sample - available only from Nightingale Health.

Nightingale Health's proprietary metabolomics technology has transformed population health research, with millions of blood samples analyzed worldwide. In addition, it is the only 'omics technology in nationwide primary healthcare use, enabling early detection of cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney, and liver disease risks.

By combining Nightingale Health's metabolomics with Alamar's ultra-sensitive NULISA proteomics platform, which measures over 100 brain-related proteins from blood, researchers gain unprecedented insights into neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and the lifelong processes leading up to onset of these diseases.

"Nightingale Health can offer the world's only multiomics solution that combines our leading metabolomics with Alamar's groundbreaking proteomics technology - delivering unmatched scientific value from a single blood sample," said Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

Yuling Luo, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Alamar Biosciences, added: "We are excited to partner with Nightingale Health to provide our NULISA proteomics assays for cohort studies and clinical trials. Together, we empower researchers to advance early disease detection and prevention."

This collaboration underscores Nightingale Health's commitment to making healthcare more preventative across multiple disease areas and addresses the growing global demand for early detection of neurodegenerative conditions.

The combined multiomics solution is now available for medical research and clinical studies worldwide.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.



Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

About Nightingale Health

At Nightingale Health, we believe there is a way to make healthcare better for everyone. We can reduce costs for payers and ease the burden on healthcare professionals while helping people live long and healthy lives. This is possible by introducing a healthcare logic built on prevention, where the aim is to reduce the number of sick people. That is why we have created the Nightingale Health Check. With every blood sample, we make better healthcare possible for everyone.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

