Nightingale Health Oyj: Landmark study: Nightingale Health's blood test can improve prevention of heart attacks and strokes by 44% compared to current clinical practice

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | December 17, 2025 at 09:30:00 EET

An independent study shows that Nightingale Health's blood test can improve prevention of heart attack and stroke by 44% if used in population health screening. The test identifies high-risk individuals missed by current screening tools. The study was conducted by world-leading experts in cardiovascular risk prediction from the University of Cambridge and published in the European Heart Journal, the flagship journal of the European Society of Cardiology.

The 44% improvement is based on data from nearly 300,000 middle-aged Britons, modelled to assess the impact of adding Nightingale Health's blood test to the standard risk screening tool (SCORE2) used across Europe. The superior prevention is possible because the metabolomic biomarkers analyzed by Nightingale Health correctly identify more people who should be recommended cholesterol-lowering treatment. Importantly, the researchers conclude that this improvement would not increase the number of people needed to treat to prevent each heart attack.

"One of the key findings of our study is that adding metabolomic biomarkers to current cardiovascular health screening could have a substantial population health benefit if applied at scale" says Prof Michael Inouye from Cambridge Cardiovascular Epidemiology Unit and senior author of the study.

Nightingale Health's blood test is a clinical tool scalable for entire populations and approved for healthcare use in European Union, the UK, Japan, and Singapore. In Finland the blood test is used in nationwide healthcare, and over 200,000 people have already been screened. In addition to cardiovascular risk detection, Nightingale Health's technology simultaneously identifies the risk for type 2 diabetes, kidney and fatty liver disease with one blood test, performing as well as or better than current clinical risk assessment tools.

"This study provides data-driven evidence that Nightingale Health's blood test can fundamentally elevate the standard of cardiovascular disease prevention. A 44% improvement in the number of heart attacks and strokes that can be prevented is a leap forward for population health. Importantly, this groundbreaking result can be achieved using routine lipid lowering treatment when prescribed to the people who need it the most. The new study demonstrates that Nightingale Health's blood test is superior in finding exactly these people in a scalable manner," says Teemu Suna, Nightingale Health's CEO and Founder.

"For healthcare systems, this means the ability to prevent more heart attacks and strokes without increasing the number needed to treat. For clinicians, it means having access to a scalable, evidence-based tool that reveals hidden risk in patients who appear healthy by today's screening methods. And for patients, it means a better yet simple way to avoid heart attacks and strokes. We are proud to help healthcare systems across Europe and beyond take a major leap toward more effective, proactive, and cost-efficient preventive care.", Teemu Suna continues.

Original study reference:

Combined clinical, metabolomic, and polygenic scores for cardiovascular risk prediction.

European Heart Journal (2025), Dec 15 https://doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf947

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

At Nightingale Health, we believe there is a way to make healthcare better for everyone. We can reduce costs for payers and ease the burden on healthcare professionals while helping people live long and healthy lives. This is possible by introducing a healthcare logic built on prevention, where the aim is to reduce the number of sick people. That is why we have created the Nightingale Health Check. With every blood sample, we make better healthcare possible for everyone.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 900 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

Image Attachments

Nightingale Health