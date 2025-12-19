

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a record low of 197.35 against the Swiss franc, nearly a 35-year low of 183.74 against the euro and more than a 17-year low of 209.83 against the pound, from early highs of 195.81, 182.42 and 208.22, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to a 9-day low of 156.94 and nearly a 1-1/2-year low of 113.84 from early highs of 155.57 and 112.92, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to 4-day lows of 103.73 and 90.28 from early highs of 102.86 and 89.73, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 198.00 against the franc, 186.00 against the euro, 212.00 against the pound, 158.00 against the greenback, 115.00 against the loonie, 105.00 against the aussie and 90.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News