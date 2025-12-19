

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2025 / 11:13 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Heidi Last name(s): Grön

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI

8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction

subscription to a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.00 AUD 26,000 AUD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.00 AUD 26,000 AUD

e) Date of the transaction

11/12/2025; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





