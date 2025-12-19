

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 19.12.2025 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES JET2 PRICE TARGET TO 2125 (2080) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RBC RAISES CURRYS PRICE TARGET TO 155 (150) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC RAISES INTEGRAFIN PRICE TARGET TO 450 (440) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES VOLUTION GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 780 (765) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



