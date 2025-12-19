

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK budget deficit hit the lowest for the month of November in four years, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.



Public sector net borrowing decreased to GBP 11.7 billion in November from GBP 13.6 billion in the previous year. This was the lowest November borrowing since 2021.



In November, borrowing to fund day-to-day public sector activities totaled GBP 5.6 billion, which took the total such borrowing in the financial year to November to GBP 93.0 billion.



In the financial year to November, government borrowed GBP 132.3 billion, which was GBP 10.0 billion more than in the same eight-month period in 2024.



This was the second-highest financial year to November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.



Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was estimated at 95.6 percent of GDP at the end of November, the ONS said.



