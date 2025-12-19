

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains diverse as markets digest the cooling in U.S.CPI, the widely expected rate hike by Bank of Japan, as well as rising prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Expectations of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Asian markets too finished with strong gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index added close to a quarter percentage amidst the yen's decline to a 4-week low. Ten-year bond yields hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices declined amidst rising prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Gold prices slipped amidst the dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies however gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,008.80, up 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,795.90, up 0.31% Germany's DAX at 24,254.70, up 0.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,839.29, up 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,157.64, up 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,748.00, up 0.11% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,501.50, up 1.02% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,628.20, up 0.47% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,890.45, up 0.36% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,690.53, up 0.75%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1715, down 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.3384, up 0.02% USD/JPY at 157.26, up 1.13% AUD/USD at 0.6609, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3792, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 98.65, up 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.144%, up 0.73% Germany at 2.8833%, up 1.20% France at 3.595%, up 1.13% U.K. at 4.5140%, up 0.69% Japan at 2.024%, up 3.21%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $59.56, down 0.43%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $55.78, down 0.39%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,358.25, down 0.14%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $88,119.20, up 0.94% Ethereum at $2,953.86, up 3.47% BNB at $844.80, up 0.70% XRP at $1.86, down 0.01% Solana at $124.79, up 0.97%



