

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's CAC 40 was roughly flat a little past noon on Friday in somewhat lackluster trading as investors, digesting the recent policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, awaited the crucial PCE readings from the U.S., after yesterday's data showed an unexpected drop in consumer prices in the month of November in the world's largest economy.



The CAC 40 was down 5.09 points or 0.06% at 8,145.55 nearly an hour past noon.



Renault climbed 1.5% following a rating upgrade. S&P Global upgraded the company's credit rating to BBB- from BB+, with a stable outlook.



Eurofins Scientific gained about 1.35%, while Accor, Engie, Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics, Credit Agricole and Safran moved up 0.5 to 0.8%.



Meanwhile, Kering drifted lower by 1.7%, ArcelorMittal eased by about 1.6%,and Unibail Rodamco shed 1.4%.



L'Oreal, Capgemini, Pernod Ricard, Saint Gobain, Hermes International, Edenred and Dassault Systemes drifted down by 0.8 to 1.2%.



Data from the statistical office INSEE showed French domestic producer prices rose 1.1% month-over-month in November, after stalling in the previous period. On an annual basis, the decline in producer prices intensified, dropping 3.3%, the largest fall since December 2024, compared with a 0.8% fall in October.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News