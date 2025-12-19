In the Green - Premarket Gainers

WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI) - up 21% at $17.35 Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - up 21% at $12.63 Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - up 13% at $3.45 Linkhome Holdings Inc. (LHAI) - up 11% at $12.50 A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (ASPC) - up 9% at $13.09 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) - up 7% at $11.61 Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) - up 7% at $3.31 Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) - up 6% at $30.39 Velo3D, Inc. (VELO) - up 5% at $12.10 Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) - up 4% at $2.36

In the Red - Premarket Losers

cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) - down 17% at $1.60 Mega Fortune Company Limited (MGRT) - down 16% at $7.33 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) - down 14% at $2.43 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - down 10% at $59.01 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) - down 6% at $1.21 Datacentrex, Inc. (DTCX) - down 5% at $3.23 Abundia Global Impact Group Inc (AGIG) - down 5% at $1.50 PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) - down 5% at $1.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) - down 4% at $2.34 Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) - down 4% at $2.09

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - At 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.