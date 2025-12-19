WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - At 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI) - up 21% at $17.35
- Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - up 21% at $12.63
- Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - up 13% at $3.45
- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (LHAI) - up 11% at $12.50
- A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. (ASPC) - up 9% at $13.09
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) - up 7% at $11.61
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) - up 7% at $3.31
- Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) - up 6% at $30.39
- Velo3D, Inc. (VELO) - up 5% at $12.10
- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) - up 4% at $2.36
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) - down 17% at $1.60
- Mega Fortune Company Limited (MGRT) - down 16% at $7.33
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) - down 14% at $2.43
- NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - down 10% at $59.01
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) - down 6% at $1.21
- Datacentrex, Inc. (DTCX) - down 5% at $3.23
- Abundia Global Impact Group Inc (AGIG) - down 5% at $1.50
- PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) - down 5% at $1.00
- Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (PAVS) - down 4% at $2.34
- Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) - down 4% at $2.09
