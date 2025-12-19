

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus increased somewwhat in October from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Friday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 3.5 billion in October from EUR 3.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The capital account surplus rose to EUR 585 million in October from EUR 479 million. Data showed that the financial account surplus rose notably to EUR 11.3 billion from EUR 1.5 billion in October 2024.



Meanwhile, the goods trade surplus shrank to EUR 4.1 billion from EUR 4.5 billion, and the deficit in services trade widened slightly to EUR 1.34 billion from EUR 1.33 billion.



The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 2.2 billion, up from EUR 1.2 billion. On the other side, the shortfall on secondary income widened to EUR 1.4 billion from EUR 1.1 billion.



In the twelve months ending in October, the current account surplus came in at EUR 28.9 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP, compared to EUR 25.9 billion in the corresponding period last year.



