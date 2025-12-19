

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices increased for the first time in four months in November, data from the statistical office INSEE reported Friday.



Producer prices in the domestic market rose 1.1 percent on a monthly basis, following a flat change in October. Further, this was the fastest growth in one year.



Data showed that prices of mining and quarrying products, energy, and water rebounded 3.7 percent after falling 0.5 percent. Similarly, prices for manufactured products rose 0.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent drop in October.



On a yearly basis, producer prices in the home market decreased at a faster pace of 3.3 percent in November versus a 0.8 percent decline in October.



The annual decline in overall producer prices deepened to 2.5 percent from 2.0 percent. On a monthly basis, total producer price inflation eased to 0.6 percent in November from 0.9 percent a month ago.



