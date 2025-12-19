Anzeige
Freitag, 19.12.2025
WKN: A40ZNW | ISIN: US4112922046 | Ticker-Symbol:
19.12.25 | 15:30
0,945 US-Dollar
+4,92 % +0,044
Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.: GITS' Faning Platform to Host Official ICHILLIN' Fan Club and Virtual Fan Events with Artist Lee Jae-won

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) today announced that its Faning platform is set to host the official fan club for K-Pop group ICHILLIN', providing a dedicated online space for fans to engage with official content and community activities.

Faning will also host virtual fan events with Lee Jae-won, a member of the K-Pop group H.O.T., through scheduled online fan meetings and interactive sessions. These events will allow fans to participate remotely through the Faning platform.

"Faning is designed to support direct, official engagement between artists and fans," said Taehoon Kim, Chief Executive Officer of GITS. "These collaborations reflect the platform's role in providing structured digital experiences for artists and their fan communities."

Faning offers features including official fan clubs, live streaming, virtual fan interactions, and community engagement tools. The platform is currently available through mobile applications on Apple iOS and Android devices, with web access in progress, and supports multilingual content to accommodate international users.

About Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) is an entertainment technology company focused on developing digital platforms for fan engagement, content distribution, and interactive online experiences.

About Faning

Faning is a digital fandom platform that provides official fan clubs, virtual events, and interactive features enabling artists and fans to connect through structured online experiences.

Company Contact:

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.
Taehoon Kim
tkc@gitechnologies.com

Investor Contact:

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.
Taehoon Kim
tkc@gitechnologies.com

SOURCE: Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gits-faning-platform-to-host-official-ichillin-fan-club-and-virtu-1119429

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
