Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Reinvest in PSEG's Communities

We believe that doing what's right means caring for both the environment and the communities we serve. We continuously work to reduce waste, repurpose materials and support organizations making a difference. These practices not only protect natural resources but also deliver economic value. From recycling programs to equipment reuse, our efforts reflect a core belief: how we operate matters - and we are focused on seeking innovative ways to reduce our footprint and maximize community benefit.

Our focus on supportable waste management

Through thoughtful strategies focused on reduction, reuse and recycling, we actively manage the waste generated by our operations and reduce the volume of materials sent to landfills and incinerators. Rather than discarding materials, we prioritize repurposing and reusing and regularly donate items in good condition to support local communities and nonprofit organizations. These practices enable us to operate more responsibly while supporting a circular economy that maximizes value and reduces environmental impact

In 2024, our utility operations generated 524,700 metric tons of material of which we successfully recycled more than 86 percent. Recycled materials included concrete, construction debris and other materials. We continue to seek new opportunities to expand recycling efforts and collaborate with employees and contractors to advance sustainable waste management practices across our operations.

The success of the program, and that it continues to advance is a true testament to our strong leadership and focus on waste minimization." - Rob Pollock, senior director of Environmental Projects & Services at PSE&G

Recognized for excellence

Our recycling initiatives have earned us Recycling Champion honors from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection in both 2020 and 2024. These accolades reflect the success of our comprehensive recycling programs and our dedication to continuous improvement.

We've consistently exceeded key benchmarks for utilities. While the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency has a national recycling goal to increase the national recycling rate to 50% by 2030 and the state DEP aims for 60%, we have historically recycled up to 90% of our waste.

Recycling in action

Wetland mat recycling

Our recycling and reuse of timber wetland mats - which stabilize heavy machinery on soft ground - exemplifies how we extend the life of materials that might otherwise be sent to landfill. Once Pour teams are done with the mats, they are evaluated for reuse, undergoing strict inspection and thorough cleaning. When reuse is not possible, recycling options are evaluated to ensure responsible disposal. In 2023 alone, more than 2,500 tons of wetland mats were diverted from landfill, reinforcing our focus on sustainable operations.

Pallet recycling

Another impactful and cost-efficient recycling initiative is our pallet recycling program, launched in April 2022. Previously discarded in dumpsters, wooden pallets are now either recycled or donated to nonprofit organizations. Since its launch, the pallet program has achieved:

More than 26,000 pallets recycled or reused

Preserved the equivalent of 3,250 trees

$220,000 in waste disposal costs saved

520 tons of wood waste diverted from landfills

The program has significantly grown across the utility. What began as a program with six sites has now expanded to 25 locations. In July 2025, the program reached a new milestone, recycling 1,088 pallets in a single month.

Beyond waste reduction, our pallet recycling program has created meaningful benefits for local communities. A key recipient of these donations is America's Grow-A-Row, a nonprofit organization that provides fresh produce to families in need across New Jersey and other states. By supplying pallets, we help America's Grow-A-Row reduce its operating costs, enabling the organization to reinvest those savings into producing and distributing more food for those who need it most.

PSEG's donation not only helps us safely deliver fresh, healthy produce to people who need it most, but it also allows us to save valuable financial resources that we can reinvest directly into growing, gleaning and giving even more food to our neighbors in need." - Tristan Wallack, vice president of Programming & Operations at America's Grow-A-Row.

Looking ahead

Our focus on responsible operations goes beyond waste reduction - it's about strengthening the communities we serve. As we expand our recycling and sustainability initiatives, we're proud to see these efforts supporting nonprofits, reducing landfill waste and creating a lasting, positive impact.

