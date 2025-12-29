The Power of Partnership: How PSEG's Art-Inspired Infrastructure Projects Help Brighten Local Neighborhoods

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

We value the strong partnerships we have forged with communities across our service territory, working collaboratively to build energy infrastructure that delivers reliable power to our customers while also revitalizing and enhancing the neighborhoods where our facilities are located.

In numerous towns throughout the region, we've joined with local officials, citizens, arts groups and other stakeholders to develop electric substations and other critical energy infrastructure that integrate design elements - including murals, art walls and other artistic features - creating buildings that not only electrify but also brighten the surrounding area.

Beyond providing predictable energy supply that meets the growing needs of our customers, these projects have provided residents with a meaningful role in improving their hometowns, showcased the work of local artists and truly transformed neighborhoods. As a company committed to corporate citizenship, we're honored to work hand-in-hand with local partners to re-imagine what energy infrastructure looks like and to help spark civic pride.

Newark's art wall

Our first community art infrastructure project began in Newark with the Fairmount Heights Switching Station, energized in March 2018. A new switching station was needed to relieve projected transmission overloads, provide emergency backup to the nearby Newark Switching Station and improve electric system resilience in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

Although initial concerns were raised about its fit within a residential neighborhood, the project ultimately became an example of what's possible when a company partners with a community. Inviting residents into the planning process resulted in the region's first-ever "art wall" on a substation. The 48,000-square-foot, 30-foot-high wall now features work by 14 ethnically diverse artists, including six from Newark. More than just beautification, the project created local jobs and served as a catalyst for community pride.

This public-private collaboration led the way for future PSE&G projects, showcasing the power of collaboration, and how energy infrastructure improvement and community identity can thrive together.

A colorful display of history and art in Irvington

A stretch of Nye Avenue in Irvington has been transformed by the colorful portraits that line the concrete walls surrounding our electric substation. Created by nine artists, the Legends Way collection features portraits of important places, moments and prominent citizens that are part of the township's story.

Built to replace aging equipment, enhance reliability and increase power capacity, approximately 14,500 Irvington customers are electrically powered from the station.?The project does more than electrify the neighborhood, it has sparked community pride.

During the ceremony to unveil the artwork in August 2025, Mayor Tony Vauss said the portraits were a tribute to the visionaries who had shaped the community.

A neighborhood landmark in Orange

A new substation was needed in Orange to replace an aging substation that was prone to flooding during severe weather events - including Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene - endangering critical equipment and leaving nearly 9,000 homes and businesses at risk of outages.

The previous station, located across the street from the new Orange Heights Switching Station, also no longer met the demands of a growing, modernizing grid. But the new design goes far beyond technical upgrades.

Working closely with township officials, residents and the local Valley Arts District, we co-hosted public workshops to gather community input. The result? A new station designed with a perimeter wall that resembles a city block - complete with doors and windows, illuminated signage, landscaping, seating area and a striking abstract mural that was inspired by the connections found in the electrical grid.

The enhanced landscaping and pedestrian-friendly layout aren't just nice touches - they're a testament to the power of private and civic collaboration when constructing vital energy infrastructure.

Projects like these really illustrate PSE&G's strategy to work with local stakeholders to improve communities we serve. These working partnerships can strengthen neighborhoods and create economic opportunities for residents and businesses." - Rick Thigpen, PSEG Senior Vice President for Corporate Citizenship

Community partnerships: At the heart of our mission

At PSE&G, we believe that the strongest projects are built on collaboration, creativity and community pride. As we continue to modernize and expand the energy grid, we remain committed to ensuring our work not only powers our community members' lives with safe, reliable service but provides a sense of place, purpose and pride in the communities that we serve.

