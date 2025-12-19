Ovzon AB: Ovzon has signed an agreement of 240 MSEK with European NATO customer

Ovzon has signed an agreement with a European NATO country's defense organization. The agreement comprises the company's complete Ovzon 3-based SATCOM solution and includes satellite networks for an initial six-month period, with service commencement during the first quarter of 2026, Ovzon mobile satellite terminals, and dedicated customer support. The total order value amounts to 240 MSEK (~25.2 MUSD), of which approximately 60 percent is attributable to Ovzon mobile satellite terminals. Terminal deliveries are expected to be carried out progressively during 2026.

Ovzon 3 is a Swedish-developed geostationary communications satellite equipped with a unique advanced On-Board-Processor, enabling high data rates, low signature on ground and direct user-to-user connectivity without reliance on ground infrastructure. Combined with Ovzon's compact mobile satellite terminals, the solution delivers unmatched performance, mobility, and resilience in even the most contested environments.

"We are honored to support this NATO country at a very important time when Europe's collective defense capability is strengthened. Ovzon's mobile satellite communications solutions are strategically vital for all types of customers with critical mission operations. This agreement is further proof of Ovzon's strong commercial and operational development in 2025. We enter 2026 with a strong order backlog," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

For further information please contact:

Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.

This information is information that Ovzon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-19 15:20 CET.