Acast AB: Acast Acquires Wake Word Studios, Launches Acast Creative Studios in Germany

Acast, the world's largest independent podcast company, today announces the acquisition of Wake Word Studios, a leading Munich and Berlin-based creative audio and video studio, and original content producer. Following the transaction, Wake Word Studios will be rebranded as Acast Creative Studios.

This acquisition significantly strengthens Acast's position in Germany, the latest milestone in the company's local expansion since first entering the market in 2019. It also marks the further scaling of Acast's successful Acast Creative Studios proposition, which delivers high-value omnichannel campaigns for major brands in multiple markets. Acast Creative Studios launched in the US at the start of 2025 following the acquisition of Wonder Media Network and operates across the UK, Australia, Sweden, France, and more. The Acast Creative Studios team in Germany will focus on three key areas: executing omnichannel campaigns for advertisers across audio, video, social, and live events, branded content production, and the production of original podcasts.

The acquisition will see Wake Word Studios' existing podcast portfolio - which includes shows such as Beisenherz & Polak, Mensch!, Ralphs Relevante Rätsel and Wild und Fremd - become part of the Acast network, bringing 50 titles with more than two million monthly listens. The company will also establish a set of world-class audio and visual podcast studios in Munich, to further facilitate the creation of premium content and branded production, as well as to create a hub for German podcasters.

The acquisition also includes Wake Word's media planning platform, Podius. Podius will continue to operate as a fully independent tool for German advertisers, enabling market-leading discoverability, comparability, and planning of podcast campaigns.

Germany is a rapidly maturing podcast market, with advertising revenue forecast to reach nearly €79 million in 2025 (Source: OVK-Report 2025/02). As podcasting evolves across audio, video and social channels, the demand for sophisticated omnichannel advertising campaigns is growing rapidly in the region, mirroring trends seen globally.

"The acquisition of Wake Word Studios is a decisive move that solidifies Acast's leadership position in the vital German podcast market," says Greg Glenday, Acast CEO. "Germany is a mature, high-potential region, and integrating Wake Word's stellar production reputation is a game-changer for our advertisers. This instantly supercharges our Acast Creative Studios proposition, marrying Wake Word Studios' deep expertise in creating chart-topping German content with Acast's world-leading sales teams and technology for creators and advertisers. We will also leverage the expertise of both the Wake Word and Podius teams to enable even more advertisers and agencies to access podcasting in a smart way.

Our combined focus is clear: to accelerate monetization for German-language creators and offer brands unparalleled access to premium, highly engaged local audiences, driving innovation across the entire German podcasting landscape."

"We are deeply grateful for Axel Springer's trust over the past years, which laid the foundation for Wake Word's success. Joining Acast marks a brilliant new chapter for us - a natural fit that unites our team's creative DNA with global expertise, technology, and scale in the premium audio sector," said Ruben Schulze-Fröhlich, Wake Word founder. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to elevate the quality of original German content, while empowering brands to forge stronger connections with audiences through innovative, multi-platform storytelling."

The transaction will be effected pursuant to a share purchase agreement under which Wake Word Studios will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acast. Ruben Schulze-Fröhlich, Wake Word founder, will become head of Acast Creative Studios Germany, reporting to Nina Wüst, Acast's country manager. Schulze-Fröhlich will also remain part of the Podius management. The team will continue to work closely with Max Franke, Podius managing director, to harness Acast's tech expertise and reach even more podcast advertisers in Germany and internationally.

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Acast's financial position or short-term financial results, but is anticipated to deliver significant strategic value for Acast's long-term growth in Germany. The transaction is in line with Acast's acquisition strategy and does not alter the overall risk profile. The transaction is expected to be completed on December 22 2025, subject to certain closing conditions that are customary in Germany.

About Acast

Since 2014, Acast has been creating the world's most valuable podcast marketplace, building the technology which connects podcast creators, advertisers and listeners. Its marketplace spans over 140,000 podcasts, 3,300 advertisers and one billion quarterly listens. Crucially, those listens are monetized wherever they happen - across any podcasting app or other listening platform.



The company operates worldwide and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Acast is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm (ACAST).

About Wake Word Studios

Wake Word Studios was founded in 2019 and is an award-winning premium podcast studio based in Berlin and Munich. The company has been recognized with the Deutscher Podcast Preis, Apple Podcast of the Year, and the European Publishing Award. Wake Word Studios produces high-quality branded and original podcasts, curates a strong slate of original IP, and operates the Wake Word Network. The studio is also the owner of Podius, a proprietary podcast analytics and ad planning tool.

