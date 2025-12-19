Anzeige
Freitag, 19.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 850857 | ISIN: DK0010274414 | Ticker-Symbol: DSN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2025 14:06 Uhr
Danske Bank A/S: Lars-Erik Brenøe steps down from Danske Bank's Board of Directors

Company announcement no. 57 2025

Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00

19 December 2025

Page 1

Lars-Erik Brenøe steps down from Danske Bank's Board of Directors

As communicated on 21 February 2025 in the notice convening the annual general meeting, Lars-Erik Brenøe will step down from the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S at the end of this year.

After almost a decade of service, Lars-Erik Brenøe has notified the Board of his decision to step down, effective at 31 December 2025.

- I have decided to step down towards the end of the year. I am grateful to have contributed to the Board's work
during a period of significant transformation for Danske Bank," says Lars-Erik Brenøe. Martin Blessing, Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments:
- I would like to thank Lars-Erik Brenøe for his dedication and commitment to the Board's work during a period of considerable challenges and change for Danske Bank. His contribution and in particular his work as Chairman of the Conduct & Compliance Committee during the settlement with the authorities have been invaluable. I would like to thank him for his outstanding service."

Danske Bank

Board of Directors


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
