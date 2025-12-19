SAAB AB: Saab receives order for signals intelligence and surveillance solution

Saab has received an order for a Sirius passive sensor system for SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) and surveillance, including related services from a European NATO-country. The order value is approximately EUR 130 million and deliveries will take place until 2030.

Sirius sensor solutions provide the end user with a comprehensive surveillance and intelligence capability. Communication Intelligence (COMINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) sensors are combined into a system for both tactical situational awareness and for strategic intelligence gathering.

"We are delighted to contribute to enhancing Europe's and NATO's capabilities in increasing situational awareness and gathering reliable intelligence. Understanding one's surroundings is a crucial prerequisite for decision-makers", says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab's Business Area Surveillance.

Sirius is Saab's product family for passive surveillance and signals intelligence for air, land, and sea, enabling enhanced multi-domain situational awareness and joint SIGINT operations.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.