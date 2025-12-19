Qben Infra AB: Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Qben Infra AB ("Qben Infra" or the "company") held on 19 December 2025, the following resolutions were passed. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.qben.se.

Election of Board of Directors

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be four (4), without deputies. It was resolved on re-election of Øivind Horpestad and Kristian Lundkvist and new election of Thomas Fjell and Jacob Krefting for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

It was resolved on new election of Thomas Fjell as Chairman of the Board.

Resolution on fees to the members of the Board of Directors

It was resolved that the fees for the Board of Directors shall remain unchanged in relation to the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2025. For resigning and incoming Board members, fees shall be paid pro rata for the Board member's actual period of service.

For further information:

Øivind Horpestad, board member, Qben Infra, tel: +47 910 00 626

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.