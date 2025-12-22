Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra appoints Øivind Horpestad as interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Qben Infra AB (publ) ("Qben Infra") has appointed Øivind Horpestad as interim CEO, effective today.

Øivind Horpestad succeeds Fredrik Arpe, who is stepping down from the position of interim CEO effective today. The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere appreciation to Fredrik Arpe for their valuable contributions and dedicated service to Qben Infra since April 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Øivind Horpestad, board member, Qben Infra, tel: +47 910 00 626

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser.

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.