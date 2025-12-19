

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palo Alto Networks (PANW) on Friday said it has significantly expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises securely develop and deploy agentic AI and cloud-based applications.



The collaboration combines Google Cloud's AI and infrastructure capabilities with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS platform to deliver end-to-end AI security across hybrid multicloud environments.



The companies aim to address rising AI infrastructure risks, with Palo Alto Networks noting that nearly all organizations experienced AI-related attacks in the past year.



PANW closed Thursday's trading at $185.88, up $2.44 or 1.33 percent on the Nasdaq.



