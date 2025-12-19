Full-scale prototype completes ten flights as part of transition programme

Majority of the transition envelope successfully expanded

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) grants Vertical additional regulatory privileges

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or "Company") [NYSE:EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today announced significant progress in its piloted transition flight testing phase, achieving key milestones since receiving its Permit to Fly from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on 13 November 2025.

Vertical's piloted full-scale prototype during flight testing

The full-scale prototype has completed ten flights since this Permit to Fly was issued, expanding the majority of the transition envelope, including acceleration and deceleration through a wide range of speeds and tilt positions.

With the final 10% of tilt transition remaining after all test phases to date, full piloted transition is expected in early 2026. This reflects the structured progression of the test programme alongside limited flight-test windows and weather constraints at this stage.

Recent flights are delivering valuable data as the team expands the flight envelope and refines the flight-control and EPU software. Several first-time achievements have been completed, including in-flight deployment and stow of the rear propellers, spin-up during wingborne flight, and prop-hold functionality, marking meaningful steps forward in validating the aircraft's behaviour through the transition regime.

Vertical is conducting piloted transition testing under full CAA oversight and has recently been granted additional privileges by the regulator to approve Flight Conditions and issue its own Permits to Fly under defined circumstances.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Our team continues to make excellent progress as we close in on full piloted transition flight. Achieving this level of performance under CAA oversight is a major validation of our engineering approach and a critical milestone as we move toward certification. These results give us real confidence in the aircraft's capabilities and in the path ahead as we prepare for the next phase of testing in the new year."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems

