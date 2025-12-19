Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to report a new discovery on the Miner Mountain Project.

Sego Resources is pleased to report that a new copper porphyry within the existing South Gold Zone target has been discovered in recent drilling.

Four drill holes were drilled in the South Gold Zone, DDH25-66, DDH25-67, DDH25-68, and DDH25-69, as shown in Figure 1. Three of the drill holes in the South Gold Zone had intervals with copper porphyry mineralization, drill holes DDH25-66, DDH25-68 and DDH25-69. Drill hole DDH25-69 contained the most extensive mineralized copper porphyry environment.

The new copper porphyry is hosted in potassic (potassium feldspar) altered microdiorite and monzodiorite to monzonite, and less in volcaniclastic rocks (crystal tuffs and lapilli tuffs to ash tuffs), associated with these intrusions. The potassic (K-feldspar) alteration ranges from patchy to extensive in the mineralized areas. The zones are mineralized with chalcopyrite mostly within and around the areas of potassium feldspar alteration. Between the porphyry style mineralized segments, the core maintains geology similar to other South Gold Zone holes. Chalcopyrite was also tested using the Niton XRF analyzer, with assays to follow. Potassium feldspar (K-feldspar) is one of the key alteration minerals in porphyry copper deposits.

Four drill holes were drilled in the South Gold Zone as per the recommendations of SRK Consulting Canada (see news releases from May 23, 2024, September 24, 2024, and November 12, 2025). The purpose of these drill holes was to infill a gap in the previous South Gold Zone drilling.

In previous work, Sego had thought that the South Gold Zone might be near a copper-gold porphyry, but had no indication that it would be observed in these holes.

The new copper porphyry will be followed up with extensive drilling in the next program, given the nature of this discovery.

The samples are prepared for shipping to the lab in Calgary.

Drilling of a deep hole in the Cuba Zone continues.





Figure 1. Four drill holes at the South Gold Zone, drilled in 2025 (DDH25-66, DDH25-67, DDH25-68 and DDH25-69). Also shown are gold grades (Au), from earlier drill holes drilled in 2021 and 2022 and the boundary of South Gold Zone mineralization (red), based on previous results, on a geological base map (Sego Resources November 22, 2022, news release base map).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/278694_d240c2a9b4042b48_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Goran Markovic, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101, and is an Independent Consulting Geologist commissioned by Sego Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

