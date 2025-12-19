Petra Diamonds Limited - Moody's credit rating withdrawal

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(" Petra", or the " Company")

Moody's credit ratings withdrawal

Petra Diamonds Limited notes the announcement released by Moody's Ratings confirming the withdrawal of all its credit ratings relating to the Company and its subsidiary, Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc.

The Company confirms that the withdrawal of the ratings followed the cancellation of the Company's ratings subscription with Moody's and was made at the Company's request. The withdrawal does not result from any change in the Company's trading performance, financial position, liquidity, or outlook, nor from any credit event. The decision to terminate this ratings coverage by Moody's is in support of the Company's on-going cost optimisation initiatives.

The Company remains engaged with S&P Global Ratings ("S&P"), as per the requirement under the terms of its Second Lien Notes, to have ratings coverage by at least one of S&P or Moody's. The most recent rating, where the Company was upgraded following the successful Refinancing, can be found on our website: https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/fixed-income-centre/fixed-income-investors/.

