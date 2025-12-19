SAAB AB: Saab receives order for development resources for Gripen

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, FMV, to support the future development of the Gripen system. The order relates to operations during 2026-2028. The order value is approximately SEK 2.5 billion.

The order from FMV enables continued development of the Gripen system. The order includes the operation and support of test aircraft and advanced tools, such as rigs and simulators. The test aircraft, together with these tools, are used for verification and validation of the Gripen system and in the development of new capabilities.

"To enable continued development, advanced tools that are easy to operate, efficient to maintain and fast to configure are required. This order ensures that Saab's development resources meet these requirements, so that the Gripen system can continue to be continuously upgraded to meet today's and tomorrow's threat landscape," says Lars Tossman, head of Saab's business area Aeronautics.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com



