Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.: Strategic Investor CDIB Confirms $90 Million Initial Investment in Autozi at $3.50 per Share

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company") today announced that its strategic investor, CDIB (Catalyst Digital Intelligence Business Ltd.), has formally confirmed, following a previous letter of intent, an initial equity investment of $90 million USD in Autozi at a price of $3.50 USD per share.

This investment marks the entry into a substantive phase of the strategic cooperation between Autozi and CDIB. The parties will engage in deep collaboration across multiple dimensions, including digitalization of the automotive aftermarket, intelligent risk control, data asset operations, and international expansion. This partnership aims to jointly enhance Autozi's comprehensive competitiveness within global capital markets and the industry value chain.

Autozi's management stated, "The formal confirmation of CDIB's investment not only reflects strong recognition from international capital markets regarding our business model and growth prospects but also significantly strengthens our capital position. This provides robust support for our initiatives in digital transformation across the entire automotive service chain, innovation-driven business expansion, and potential mergers and acquisitions. We remain focused on enhancing user experience and operational efficiency, solidifying our core advantages in the automotive aftermarket services sector."

CDIB commented, "Autozi possesses a clear strategic positioning, demonstrable business results, and significant growth resilience within the automotive aftermarket services and digital operations space. CDIB believes that through capital empowerment combined with multi-dimensional synergies in technology and resources, Autozi has substantial potential to unlock greater growth opportunities in both China and international markets, achieving long-term value creation."

This investment remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the execution of definitive agreements and regulatory approvals. Autozi will provide further updates in accordance with relevant US securities market regulations as progress continues.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

AZI is a technology-driven operator of comprehensive solution-focused automotive e-commerce platforms. Leveraging advanced internet technologies and big data analytics tools, it provides global participants in the automotive industry with a range of value-added services, including but not limited to new car sales, parts procurement, and logistics coordination. The company aims to promote the upgrading and transformation of the entire industry chain by improving circulation efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

SOURCE Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.