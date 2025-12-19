Vuzix Corporation: Vuzix and Collins Aerospace Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Augmented Reality Defense Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, advanced waveguides, and augmented reality (AR) technologies for defense and enterprise applications, today announced the continuation of its multi-year development collaboration with Collins Aerospace, an RTX business. The relationship has resulted in the production approval and delivery of advanced waveguide-based AR display systems for deployment across multiple U.S. Department of Defense programs.

Under this development program, Vuzix has already completed the design and development of a waveguide-based display engine for a Collins Aerospace next-generation wearable display system, initially aimed at supporting dismounted soldier operations and drone control. This collaboration enables near-term low-rate initial production (LRIP) and strategically positions both companies to meet projected full-rate production needs beginning in 2026, leveraging Vuzix' custom waveguide manufacturing capabilities. The procurement marks a significant step in Vuzix supporting U.S.-based defense manufacturing and establishing the Company as a key enabler and component of Collins Aerospace's advanced vision systems. Joint process validation is being completed after several years of development, with end customer-approved final hardware deliveries to government customers expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

"This collaboration with Collins Aerospace marks another major inflection point in re-establishing Vuzix' defense manufacturing roadmap," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "By working with trusted integrators in the aerospace and defense industry, we are using our expertise and waveguide manufacturing capacity to deliver ruggedized, high-performance waveguide systems at scale, an essential step as defense demand for next generation products transitions from R&D to deployment."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, components and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company's products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 450 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' procurement and development partnership with Collins Aerospace, possibility of future orders, the potential and timing thereof to move into volume procurement programs, the overall success of these programs and among other things the Company's leadership in the AI Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information - [email protected] www.vuzix.com

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation