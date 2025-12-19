Anzeige
Medtronic Brought Darüssafaka Students Together With Health Technologies

Medtronic Türkiye hosted 110 students from Darüssafaka at an event organized with the aim of "awakening curiosity and inspiring future careers in healthcare technologies."

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / With its Medtronic Spark project, launched to "ignite the curiosity of young people, unleash their talents, and increase diversity in health technologies," Medtronic aims to transform both young people and global healthcare. Turkey stands out as an important part of this grand goal.

As part of the company's 10-year global initiative, Medtronic Spark aims to empower 1 million students from low-income households worldwide with education, mentorship, and scholarships, helping them discover their talent in health technology and increase equal opportunities.

Within this context, 110 students from Darüssafaka visited Medtronic Türkiye's innovation center in Istanbul during the event.

Read the full article on Anadolu Ajansi.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

