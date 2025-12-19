Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.12.25 | 15:29
1,350 Euro
+0,75 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,80019:19
Dow Jones News
19.12.2025 18:51 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Dec-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

19 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  19 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:          42,804 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.20p 
 
                           122.3479p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,217,520 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,524,056 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,524,056 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.3479p                       42,804

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
500             124.40          08:25:16         00366609940TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             123.80          08:25:16         00366609941TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             123.40          08:35:52         00366613502TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              123.80          08:45:09         00366616900TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             123.80          08:45:09         00366616901TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             123.00          08:48:56         00366618119TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             122.80          08:50:10         00366618556TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             122.80          08:50:10         00366618557TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              122.60          09:01:17         00366623129TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             123.60          09:09:23         00366626342TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             123.60          09:09:23         00366626343TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             123.60          09:09:23         00366626344TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              122.80          09:15:33         00366628657TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              123.60          09:22:15         00366635486TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.60          09:22:15         00366635487TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.20          09:22:15         00366635488TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             123.60          10:05:04         00366673645TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              123.60          10:05:04         00366673646TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.60          10:05:04         00366673647TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             123.00          10:05:04         00366673648TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             122.80          10:05:13         00366673651TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              122.80          10:05:13         00366673652TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              123.20          10:15:35         00366674000TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             123.20          10:15:35         00366674001TRLO1     XLON 
 
1365             122.80          10:15:36         00366674002TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.40          10:25:46         00366674365TRLO1     XLON 
 
931             122.40          10:25:46         00366674366TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             122.40          10:29:35         00366674416TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             122.60          10:53:38         00366675252TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             122.60          10:53:38         00366675253TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             122.20          11:01:50         00366675536TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.00          11:02:32         00366675546TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             121.60          11:02:34         00366675547TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             122.20          11:10:11         00366675682TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             122.20          11:10:11         00366675683TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.00          11:13:50         00366675721TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             122.00          11:13:50         00366675722TRLO1     XLON 
 
1325             121.80          11:14:20         00366675770TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.80          11:24:05         00366676114TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.80          11:24:05         00366676115TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             121.60          11:25:16         00366676175TRLO1     XLON 
 
1071             121.40          11:32:34         00366676326TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             121.40          11:32:34         00366676327TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.60          11:57:00         00366676727TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             121.60          11:57:00         00366676728TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             121.60          12:19:50         00366677178TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             121.60          12:19:50         00366677179TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             121.60          12:34:16         00366677361TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.40          12:34:19         00366677362TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             121.80          12:58:48         00366677865TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              121.80          12:58:48         00366677866TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             121.80          12:58:48         00366677867TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.80          13:02:07         00366677917TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.60          13:13:53         00366678117TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             122.00          13:20:52         00366678255TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             121.80          13:20:52         00366678256TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             121.80          13:21:11         00366678259TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             121.80          13:21:11         00366678260TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             122.00          13:36:03         00366678606TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             122.00          13:36:03         00366678607TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             122.00          13:36:25         00366678615TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             121.80          13:42:04         00366678750TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             121.80          13:42:04         00366678751TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             121.80          13:42:04         00366678752TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.80          13:42:55         00366678773TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             121.80          13:49:34         00366678934TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             121.80          14:00:16         00366679199TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             121.80          14:00:17         00366679203TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             121.80          14:00:17         00366679204TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2025 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1188             121.80          14:00:17         00366679205TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             121.80          14:00:17         00366679206TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             121.80          14:00:17         00366679207TRLO1     XLON 
 
1304             121.80          14:00:17         00366679208TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             121.80          14:00:17         00366679209TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             121.60          14:00:17         00366679210TRLO1     XLON 
 
691             121.20          14:03:57         00366679274TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             121.60          14:03:57         00366679275TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              121.60          14:03:57         00366679276TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             121.40          14:08:07         00366679371TRLO1     XLON 
 
1420             122.20          14:21:10         00366679679TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             122.40          14:24:34         00366679758TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             122.80          14:58:44         00366681110TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.60          15:07:41         00366681638TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             123.40          15:14:48         00366681898TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             123.40          15:14:48         00366681899TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             123.00          15:17:05         00366681981TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             122.80          15:17:05         00366681982TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             122.40          15:25:04         00366682313TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             122.40          15:25:04         00366682314TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              122.00          15:34:24         00366682679TRLO1     XLON 
 
1353             122.00          15:41:07         00366683006TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             122.00          15:44:02         00366683128TRLO1     XLON 
 
1353             122.00          15:44:02         00366683129TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             122.80          16:11:45         00366684351TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.60          16:15:10         00366684540TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.60          16:15:10         00366684541TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 412195 
EQS News ID:  2249506 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2249506&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2025 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.