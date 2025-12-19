Chancery Royalty Ltd: Chancery Royalty Launches with Three Established Gold & Silver Royalties, Led by the Team Behind the Financing of K92 Mining

Gold & Silver focused royalty company based in Hamilton, Bermuda advancing toward planned 2026 public listing in Canada

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Chancery Royalty Ltd. ("Chancery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its official launch as a new precious metals royalty company, supported by a near-term royalty-based production outlook of ~4,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2026 and a strong growth pipeline targeting more than 28,000 GEOs within four years. This expected trajectory positions Chancery as one of the most compelling emerging entrants in the royalty sector, launching at a pivotal moment as industry consolidation and institutional interest accelerate.

Chancery is led by a management team with deep experience in mine financing, including the structuring and funding of K92 Mining's first gold royalty, stream, and equity package in 2016.

The Company's launch follows the successful acquisition of three producing gold and silver royalties in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions, as well as an agreement to acquire a fourth royalty and stream on a large development-stage gold mine. Chancery is backed by several of the cornerstone investors behind Laiva Gold, Tucano Gold, and Gold Road - bringing a sophisticated shareholder base with deep sector expertise and a strong track record of building value in emerging mining companies. This backing further strengthens market confidence in Chancery's growth strategy.

Leveraging this momentum, the Company is launching a $10 million equity financing at $2.00 per share to expand its royalty portfolio and advance toward a planned public listing in H1 2026.

A Royalty Portfolio Positioned for Growth

Chancery's initial royalty portfolio includes:

• One producing silver royalty currently ramping toward steady-state production

• Two royalties associated with advanced-stage assets in the production restart phase

• One gold development royalty expected to contribute longer-term GEO growth

These assets provide near-term royalty revenue visibility and support a multi-year growth trajectory, with internal forecasts targeting approximately 4,000 GEOs in 2026 and more than 28,000 GEOs within four years.

Strong Market Tailwinds Supporting the Royalty Model

Chancery enters the market at a time when royalty and streaming companies are gaining prominence due to lower operational and financial risk, capital-light scalability, diversified exposure to multiple assets and operators, and resilience in inflationary and high-cost environments.

Leadership Commentary

"What differentiates Chancery's initial launch from others is our near-term royalty base combined with a high-growth pipeline," said Jeremy Gray, CEO of Chancery Royalty. "Our team has previously funded the development of K92 Mining's famous Kainantu Gold Mine. We are applying that same fast-track approach to fund other world class gold projects as we build scale to Chancery's royalty platform.

Use of Proceeds & Next Steps

Proceeds from the $10 million equity raise will be used to acquire additional producing and near-producing royalties, expand and diversify the Company's portfolio, strengthen near-term royalty revenue, and prepare for the Company's planned public listing in H1 2026.

About Chancery Royalty Ltd.

Chancery Royalty Ltd. is a Hamilton, Bermuda-based precious metals royalty company focused on acquiring, growing, and optimizing high-quality gold and silver royalty assets in tier-one jurisdictions.

Contact:

Edward Balme | IR Manager

Edward.Balme@ChanceryMining.com

+44 7514 584 610

For more info on the Chancery Royalty Equity Raise, visit here.

SOURCE: Chancery Royalty Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/chancery-royalty-launches-with-three-established-gold-and-silver-royalties-led-by-1118124