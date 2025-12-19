

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JOKOSIS has announced a recall of its Bed Rail, model HC0262, urging consumers to stop using the product immediately.



The recalled bed rails are black, measure 31.5 inches tall by 40.6 inches wide, and include a zippered storage pouch. The model number 'HC0262' is printed on the product packaging. No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recall.



Consumers who own the recalled bed rail should contact JOKOSIS to obtain a refund. As part of the recall process, customers are instructed to write 'RECALLED' on both the upper and lower rails using a permanent marker, take a photo of the marked product, and email the image to jokosisbedrailrecall@outlook.com.



After completing these steps, consumers should dispose of the bed rail in accordance with state and local waste disposal regulations. The bed rails were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com between August 2025 and November 2025, with prices ranging from $40 to $50.



The product was sold by Guangshui Xie Lan Zheng Trading Co., Ltd., doing business as JOKOSIS, and was manufactured in China.



