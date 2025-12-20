

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said it will roll out its first-ever High Protein Menu across the U.S. and Canada starting December 23, introducing a lineup designed to meet growing demand for convenient, protein-focused meals.



At the center of the launch is Chipotle's first snack-format item, the High Protein Cup, a four-ounce serving of Adobo Chicken delivering 32 grams of protein. The company said the new menu builds on customer behavior, as many guests already customize orders to increase protein intake. Chipotle noted that its Adobo Chicken is made from humanely raised poultry and contains no added antibiotics.



The High Protein Menu will be available in restaurants and through Chipotle's digital platforms. In the U.S., prices for menu items start at $3.50 at select locations, with the national weighted average price of the High Protein Cup at $3.82.



The company said the launch reflects broader dietary trends, with protein remaining the most popular diet focus in the U.S. and a majority of consumers actively prioritizing higher protein intake. The menu is also positioned to appeal to customers following GLP-1-influenced eating habits, offering options that range from lighter portions to more substantial meals.



In addition to the protein cup, the menu includes several bowls, burritos, salads, tacos, and combinations featuring varying protein, fiber, and calorie profiles. Chipotle said the assortment is intended to make it easier for guests to choose meals aligned with specific nutritional goals without sacrificing taste.



Chipotle also plans to spotlight high-protein meals created by longtime customers, athletes, and health-focused creators beginning January 5. These curated items will appear in the app and online, highlighting how different guests use Chipotle's customization to support performance, weight management, or balanced nutrition.



Company executives said the curated menu formalizes what customers have been doing for years-building protein-heavy meals using Chipotle's customizable ingredients, while offering clearer choices and portion flexibility to support a range of dietary needs.



Friday, CMG closed at $37.64, up 0.03%, and is trading after hours at $37.66, higher by 0.05%, on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News