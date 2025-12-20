

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meaicezli Play Purse Sets have been recalled due to serious safety concerns involving accessible button cell and coin batteries, according to a recall notice.



About 3,090 units are affected. The children's toy violates mandatory toy safety standards because the toy cell phone contains button cell batteries and the toy writing tablet includes a lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children. If swallowed, these batteries can cause severe internal chemical burns, serious injuries, or even death.



The recalled play purse sets are pink and include a variety of toy accessories, such as sunglasses, a toy camera, toy money, a makeup kit, lipstick, a wallet, hair bow, eye mask, toy passport, plastic credit cards, a toy cell phone, and a toy writing tablet. Both the toy phone and tablet come with a battery installed.



Consumers are advised to stop using the play purse set immediately and remove the toy cell phone and writing tablet from children. To receive a full refund, customers should dispose of the toy phone and tablet, take a photo confirming disposal, and email it to meaicezlservices@outlook.com.



Button cell and coin batteries should be discarded or recycled following local hazardous waste guidelines.



The product was sold on Amazon.com between August and October 2025 for about $15. No injuries have been reported.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News