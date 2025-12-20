

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie dropped to an 8-day low of 1.3806 against the greenback, from an early 2-day high of 1.3755.



The loonie fell back to 1.6168 against the euro, from an early 2-day high of 1.6130.



The loonie fell to 0.9127 against the aussie.



The loonie is seen finding support around 1.40 against the greenback, 1.64 against the euro and 0.93 against the aussie.



