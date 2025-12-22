

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.6629 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.6612.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 6-day highs of 1.7680 and 0.9144 from last week's closing quotes of 1.7710 and 0.9126, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 104.32 against the yen, from a recent low of 104.08.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.67 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro, 0.92 against the loonie and 105.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News