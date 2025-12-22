Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Nach Börsenschluss veröffentlicht - warum diese News erst Montag eingepreist werden kann
WKN: A0MWED | ISIN: NL0000888691
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 07:10 Uhr
165 Leser
AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG Lithium Receives Funding from German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

Amsterdam, 22 December 2025 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") subsidiary AMG Lithium GmbH ("AMG Lithium") is in the qualification phase before full commercial production at its lithium hydroxide refinery in Bitterfeld, Germany. After having completed ongoing customer testing of factory samples, the site will be the first industrial-scale battery-grade lithium hydroxide production facility in Europe, and by mid-2026 will operate at design capacity.

Looking ahead, AMG plans to process both technical-grade lithium salts and recycled lithium at the refinery, producing battery-grade lithium hydroxide while advancing a sustainable circular economy. This project is supported by €36 million in funding awarded to AMG Lithium by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Dr. Stefan Scherer, Managing Director of AMG Lithium GmbH, said "The funding reaffirms our position to making a decisive contribution to securing the supply of the critical raw material lithium for the industry in Germany and Europe. The establishment of a backward integrated lithium value chain also contributes to the European Critical Raw Materials Act and offers greater independence for raw materials and critical materials."

In September 2024, AMG officially hosted the opening of the first module of the lithium refinery. Annual capacity of one module is 20,000 tons per year - enough to supply the batteries for approximately 500,000 electric vehicles.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Critical Materials N.V.+49 176 1000 73 14
Thomas Swoboda
tswoboda@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

Attachment

  • AMG Lithium Funding Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/92ef3418-1ea6-4594-af71-4c869e741c24)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
