AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG Lithium Receives Funding from German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy

Amsterdam, 22 December 2025 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") subsidiary AMG Lithium GmbH ("AMG Lithium") is in the qualification phase before full commercial production at its lithium hydroxide refinery in Bitterfeld, Germany. After having completed ongoing customer testing of factory samples, the site will be the first industrial-scale battery-grade lithium hydroxide production facility in Europe, and by mid-2026 will operate at design capacity.

Looking ahead, AMG plans to process both technical-grade lithium salts and recycled lithium at the refinery, producing battery-grade lithium hydroxide while advancing a sustainable circular economy. This project is supported by €36 million in funding awarded to AMG Lithium by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Dr. Stefan Scherer, Managing Director of AMG Lithium GmbH, said "The funding reaffirms our position to making a decisive contribution to securing the supply of the critical raw material lithium for the industry in Germany and Europe. The establishment of a backward integrated lithium value chain also contributes to the European Critical Raw Materials Act and offers greater independence for raw materials and critical materials."

In September 2024, AMG officially hosted the opening of the first module of the lithium refinery. Annual capacity of one module is 20,000 tons per year - enough to supply the batteries for approximately 500,000 electric vehicles.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan).

