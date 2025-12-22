

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - EQT announced that the EQT Active Core Infrastructure I fund ('EQT') has agreed to acquire 100% of A-Train AB, the operator of the Arlanda express high-speed rail service, from its current shareholders.



Arlanda express is Sweden's premier high-speed airport rail connection, linking Greater Stockholm-home to approximately 2.5 million people-with Arlanda Airport in just 18 minutes. A-Train operates under a public-private partnership (PPP) concession with the Swedish state, which grants long-term rights to use the rail link between Stockholm and Arlanda Airport and operate the shuttle service until 2050.



EQT said it intends to support A-Train with an active long-term ownership approach focused on enhancing customer experience and driving operational improvements.



In addition, EQT will back A-Train's ongoing SEK 3 billion investment programme to introduce a new high-speed train fleet by around 2030. This upgrade will increase seat capacity by more than 50%.



The acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory approvals as well as approval from Arlandabanan Infrastructure AB.



