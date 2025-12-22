Strategic partnership to scale newly established locomotive and train leasing company into a leading European rail leasing platform

Green Mobility Partners ("GMP"), a Vienna-based electric locomotive leasing company, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced a strategic partnership to create a leading European rail leasing platform to meet growing demand for sustainable rail infrastructure across Europe.

GMP provides electric locomotives to freight and passenger rail operators across Continental Europe, supporting the sector's transition toward electrification. Founded in 2024 by Christoph Katzensteiner, GMP exclusively leases out Siemens Vectron electric locomotives, with plans to expand significantly through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

GMP follows a proven business model, with the platform well positioned to capture strong sector tailwinds. The partnership will see KKR acquire a majority stake in the business, providing capital and strategic support to scale GMP's locomotive fleet and build a dedicated rail platform to pursue growth opportunities, including potential M&A.

The European rail sector is in need of major modernisation, with ageing infrastructure and continued reliance on diesel locomotives accelerating demand for electrification across the network. This structural shift creates a compelling opportunity for GMP to expand, supported by KKR's investment and proven track record in advancing infrastructure decarbonisation.

Christoph Katzensteiner, Founder and CEO of Green Mobility Partners, commented: "Europe's rail infrastructure requires significant modernisation to meet its decarbonisation objectives. I am delighted to partner with KKR to help address theseneeds and build a leading European rail leasing platform. With KKR's support and our established relationships with both operators and manufacturers, GMP is ideally positioned to provide the flexible, sustainable infrastructure solutions that Europe's rail sector urgently needs as it transitions to a low-carbon future."

Vincent Policard, Co-Head of European Infrastructure at KKR, said: "KKR has a strong track record of supporting projects tackling decarbonisation in some of the most challenging industries. Rail is at a critical moment in Europe, with an ageing fleet that faces significant challenges to modernise. Christoph is a trusted founder who knows these challenges better than anyone, and crucially, how to address them. GMP combines a resilient, contract-backed business model with powerful secular tailwinds in both locomotive and passenger rail leasing. By providing flexible capital solutions and leveraging our global infrastructure expertise, we can support GMP's growth and contribute to Europe's sustainable transport infrastructure."

KKR has extensive experience investing behind the global energy transition, with a strong focus on renewable and transition-related assets. Since 2011, KKR's Infrastructure platform has committed more than $31 billion to energy transition and renewables projects worldwide, including electrification, where KKR has built a strong track record through partnerships with market-leading platforms such as Zenobe and Dawsongroup.

KKR has invested approximately €20 billion in equity in the DACH region across more than 40 companies since 1999, with over two-thirds of these investments made alongside founders, family-owned businesses, and corporates. In Infrastructure alone, KKR and co-investors committed more than €10 billion to the DACH region in the last 3 years. The firm's on-the-ground presence in the region underscores its long-term commitment to industrial modernisation, rail investment, and energy transition priorities across DACH. Germany's renewed focus on infrastructure investment including through its special infrastructure fund further reinforces the importance of platforms such as GMP in advancing modern, sustainable rail systems and the region's decarbonisation objectives.

The investment in GMP is being made through investment vehicles managed by KKR and is subject to customary approvals.

About Green Mobility Partners

GMP is a provider of full service renting solutions for Siemens Vectron locomotives based in Vienna Austria. Its locomotives are deployed in the rail freight industry as well as in passenger transportation across Europe with a focus on energy efficient and environmentally friendly operations.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

