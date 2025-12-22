Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5AN | ISIN: BE0974259880 | Ticker-Symbol: DJDA
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 09:48
151,80 Euro
+2,36 % +3,50
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
D IETEREN GROUP SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
D IETEREN GROUP SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,60152,0009:47
151,60152,0009:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
D IETEREN GROUP
D IETEREN GROUP SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
D IETEREN GROUP SA/NV151,80+2,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.