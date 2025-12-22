Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Update on Admission of Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, provides an update to the admission of new ordinary shares as announced on 18 December 2025.

The FCA has notified the Company that the admission hearing has been scheduled for the earliest available date being 5 January 2026, with admission expected to occur on or around 8.00 a.m. on 6 January 2026.

All other details outlined in the Company's announcement of 18 December 2025 remain unchanged.

