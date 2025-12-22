Anzeige
WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:02
6,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
22.12.2025 09:26 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Update on Admission of Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, provides an update to the admission of new ordinary shares as announced on 18 December 2025.

The FCA has notified the Company that the admission hearing has been scheduled for the earliest available date being 5 January 2026, with admission expected to occur on or around 8.00 a.m. on 6 January 2026.

All other details outlined in the Company's announcement of 18 December 2025 remain unchanged.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

AlbR Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-update-on-admission-of-shares-1119960

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
