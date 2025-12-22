Anzeige
22.12.2025 09:36 Uhr
Oversonic Robotics signs humanoid robots supply agreement with STMicroelectronics

  • Oversonic to supply custom humanoids to ST's global network of semiconductor plants
  • Collaborative demo during CES

MILAN, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oversonic Robotics, an Italian company specialized in cognitive humanoid robotics, announces the signing of an agreement with STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global leader in semiconductors, for the introduction of custom RoBee cognitive humanoid robots into the production and logistics processes of several ST plants globally. This is the first time that a company in the semiconductor sector will operationally integrate cognitive humanoid robots into its factories, marking a turning point in the evolution of advanced manufacturing industry. The first humanoid is deployed in ST's advanced packaging and test fab in Malta.

Robee, the cognitive humanoid robot created by Oversonic Robotics. RoBee is the only humanoid robot certified for use in both industrial and healthcare sectors. RoBee is already operational in several Italian companies and engaged in experimental programs within hospitals

"The partnership with STMicroelectronics is a great source of pride for us because it embodies the vision of cognitive robotics that Oversonic has brought to the industrial and healthcare markets," comments Fabio Puglia, President of Oversonic. "Being the first to introduce cognitive humanoid robots in a sophisticated production context such as semiconductors means measuring ourselves against the highest standards in terms of reliability, safety, and operational continuity. This agreement represents a fundamental milestone for Oversonic and, more generally, for the industrial challenges these new machines are called to face in innovative and highly complex environments, alongside people and supporting their quality of work."

"A key parameter of the long-term competitiveness of our global advanced manufacturing infrastructure is our ability to deploy automation and robotics solutions at scale. Humanoids integration is the next frontier," said Fabio Gualandris, President Quality, Manufacturing and Technology of STMicroelectronics. "Oversonic's cognitive humanoid robots, support complex tasks enabling ST to manage complex manufacturing flow required by new products, further enhance products quality and shorten cycle tim. These Humanoids capability to cooperate with industrial automation and agentics to agentics based software systems increase employee safety, service continuity, and overall efficiency. With this initiative, and the deployment of the first fleet of humanoids, STMicroelectronics confirms its role as a pioneer in adopting strategic and sustainable technologies to maintain global leadership in the semiconductor industry."

By virtue of the agreement, Oversonic Robotics will be collaborating with ST at CES to showcase live demonstrations of their RoBee humanoid robot and the applications developed for advanced production and manufacturing contexts. The demonstration represents the international launch of the collaboration, with support from robotic systems engineering and automation experts from both companies. The ST exhibition is invitation-only, and meetings must be scheduled with your Oversonic or ST contact.

Oversonic Robotics is an Italian company that designs and manufactures cognitive humanoid robots such as RoBee - the only humanoid robot certified for use in both industrial and healthcare sectors. RoBee is already operational in several Italian companies and engaged in experimental programs within hospitals. Founded in 2020 in Besana Brianza (MB - Lombardy), the company established its technological and production center in Carate Brianza (MB) and now operates from two additional locations: a representative office in Milan and an operational site in Rovereto (Trento - Trentino), within the Mechatronic Hub of Trentino Sviluppo. Oversonic employs a team of 65 professionals, including around thirty engineers specialized in the fields of computer science, mechanical, and electronic engineering, coming from various parts of the world. With a natural international outlook, the company nonetheless maintains a strong Italian identity, bringing to market products whose creativity and ingenuity are representative of Italian entrepreneurship and technological know-how. In CB Insights' 2024 "Tech Trends" report, Oversonic was named among the 13 "Leading Public Players in Humanoid Robotics" worldwide for the industrial sector. In 2024, the company was also included in LinkedIn's Top Startups list, further consolidating its position among the most prominent innovative companies.

Contacts

Oversonic
Media Relations Advisor
MY TWIN COMMUNICATION S.r.l.
Mail: oversonic@mytwincommunication.com
Giorgia Fenaroli | Tel. +39 3342208486
Marzia Coppola | Tel. +39 3756115009

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850048/Oversonic_Robee.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850049/Oversonic_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oversonic-robotics-signs-humanoid-robots-supply-agreement-with-stmicroelectronics-302647595.html

