

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound rose to a 17-year high of 211.37 against the yen, from an early low of 210.63.



Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the euro, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 1.3422, 1.0667 and 0.8737 from early lows of 1.3379, 1.0637 and 0.8755, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 212.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the greenback, 1.08 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.



