

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday, following the release of the U.K. GDP figures in the third quarter of 2025.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. Gross domestic product grew by unrevised 0.1 percent sequentially, following the second quarter's 0.2 percent expansion.



The growth was driven by increases in services and construction, while industrial output contracted.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.3 percent in the third quarter.



Investors began a holiday-shortened week on a muted note, but European markets-maintained firm, thanks to advances in tech and commodity-linked stocks.



In the European trading today, the pound rose to a 17-year high of 211.37 against the yen, from an early low of 210.63. The pound may test resistance near the 212.00 region.



Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the euro, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 1.3422, 1.0667 and 0.8737 from early lows of 1.3379, 1.0637 and 0.8755, respectively. If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 1.08 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.



Looking ahead, Canada PPI data and raw material prices for November and U.S. Chicago Fed national activity index for September, are due to be released in the New York session.



