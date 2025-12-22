Italian energy group Eni and solar manufacturer FuturaSun have launched SunXT, a new startup focused on developing and producing perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules, building on FuturaSun's research expertise.Italian energy company Eni and Italy-based solar module manufacturer FuturaSun have revealed that they will set up a startup devoted to the development and production of perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules. FuturaSun will hold a 56.1% stake in the SunXT venture, while Eni's unit Eniverse will own 43.9%. "SunXT evolves from the experience of Solertix, a deep-tech start-up founded ...

