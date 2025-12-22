Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTSZ | ISIN: CH0496451508 | Ticker-Symbol: 1QJ
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:02
9,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5559,60011:02
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 10:42 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SoftwareOne announces new GenAI multi-agent cost optimization system

STANS, Switzerland, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareOne today announced it has launched a new GenAI multi-agent cost optimization system that helps customers and partners measure and optimize the cost, accuracy, and performance of their AI agents.

Building on a foundation of deep expertise in both AI and software asset management, SoftwareOne is uniquely positioned to help organizations realize value from their AI investments.

"With a decade of AI experience and more than 25 years in software asset management, we understand both the innovation and the economics required to scale responsibly," said SoftwareOne Co-CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Our multi-agent cost optimization system helps clients deploy the right agents for the right jobs to ensure measurable business outcomes."

AI observability is central to this approach, providing managed services that deliver deep insights into agent behavior and operational impact. By integrating observability into the AI solution stack, SoftwareOne ensures organizations can monitor, analyze, and continuously improve the effectiveness of their AI deployments.

The new system is also underpinned by SoftwareOne's recent recognition as one of the first partners to earn Microsoft's new Frontier Partner Badge, a designation that highlights organizations that place AI at the core of how they operate and deliver value.

While SoftwareOne also builds agents, it focuses on being an enabler, facilitator, and operator of agents, assessing cost, accuracy, and performance to ensure clients achieve the optimal use of AI. By leveraging the multi-agent optimization system, organizations can have a clear understanding of which GenAI model is best suited for them.

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee
SoftwareOne spokesperson
+47 46 74 8648
media.relations@softwareone.com

Danielle van der Starre
Head of Media Relations
+31 6 42 10 88 77
danielle.vdstarre@softwareone.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/softwareone/r/softwareone-announces-new-genai-multi-agent-cost-optimization-system,c4285620

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/softwareone-announces-new-genai-multi-agent-cost-optimization-system-302647913.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.