PR Newswire
22.12.2025 12:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Moonpig Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Moonpig Group Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMT9K014

Issuer Name

MOONPIG GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Dec-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.657000

1.348900

11.005900

34577962

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.487600

0.532100

10.019700

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMT9K014

30340009

9.657000

Sub Total 8.A

30340009

9.657000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

4237953

1.348900

Sub Total 8.B2

4237953

1.348900%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

FIL Limited

FIL Limited

9.657000

1.348900

11.005900%

FIL Limited

FIL Financial Services Holdings Limited

9.657000

1.348900

11.005900%

FIL Limited

FIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited

9.657000

1.348900

11.005900%

FIL Limited

FIL Holdings (UK) Limited

9.657000

1.348900

11.005900%

FIL Limited

FIL Investments International

9.657000

1.348900

11.005900%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland


