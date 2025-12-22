Moonpig Group Plc - Block listing Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 22 December 2025
Name of applicant:
Moonpig Group plc
Name of scheme:
Period of return:
From:
22 June 2025
To:
21 December 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
1,214,451
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan:
N il
Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan:
N il
Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan:
N il
Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan:
N il
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1,214,451
Name of contact:
Jayne Powell
Telephone number of contact:
020 30599621