Moonpig Group Plc - Block listing Interim Review

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 22 December 2025

Name of applicant: Moonpig Group plc Name of scheme: Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan

Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan

Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 22 June 2025 To: 21 December 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,214,451 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan: N il Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan: N il Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan: N il Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan: N il Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,214,451