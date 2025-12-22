Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014




Moonpig Group Plc - Block listing Interim Review

Moonpig Group Plc - Block listing Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 22 December 2025

Name of applicant:

Moonpig Group plc

Name of scheme:

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan
  • Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan
  • Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  • Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

22 June 2025

To:

21 December 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,214,451

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan:

N il

Moonpig Savings-related Share Option Plan:

N il

Moonpig Deferred Share Bonus Plan:

N il

Moonpig Long-Term Incentive Plan:

N il

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,214,451

Name of contact:

Jayne Powell

Telephone number of contact:

020 30599621


