Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin treasury and institutional-grade core Lightning Network infrastructure company, today announced that the Company's Lightning Network nodes have routed more than two-million transactions since launch, facilitating the routing of over 2,012 Bitcoin through the Company's infrastructure, with an estimated transaction value of USD$178.5 million.

These achievements demonstrate a sustained, compound scaling effect across LQWD's Lightning Network transaction platform and further validate the Company's fee-generating model with effectively unlimited scaling potential.

Recent improvements in liquidity allocation, channel connectivity, and routing policies have driven record transaction volumes, which continue to rapidly accelerate. In December 2025, the Company reached approximately 7,500 daily transactions, representing a 38% increase over the previous month's daily average, and exceeded its previous monthly transaction record by 61% ahead of month-end.





Furthermore, Bitcoin processing across LQWD's Lightning Network nodes substantially increased to a rate of approximately 1 Bitcoin per hour in mid-December. Previously, processing rates averaged 0.16 to 0.33 BTC per hour, or approximately 1 Bitcoin every 3-6 hours.





"These are meaningful milestones for LQWD," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "Our team has worked diligently to optimize operations, and this record volume reflects that progress. As these optimizations and automations continue into 2026, alongside compelling growth in Lightning Network adoption, we are seeing stronger performance and faster transaction flow across our core infrastructure."

LQWD is a Bitcoin-native company that utilizes Bitcoin as an operating asset. Accordingly, the Company continues to strategically accumulate Bitcoin as both a reserve asset and a source of operating leverage. LQWD currently holds 252.5 Bitcoin, which are unencumbered.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled reporting public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 29.3 million shares outstanding, and 38.0 million shares fully diluted and maintains a strong balance sheet with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

LQWD is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at global scale. As one of the first companies dedicated to building, launching, and expanding core Lightning Network infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes and network liquidity which earn transaction fees.

With a strategic Bitcoin holding and infrastructure positioned for effectively unlimited scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the potential long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emergence of Lightning-based payment technology.

